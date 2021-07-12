NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 194.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,725 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $27.66 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NLOK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

