Northern Trust Corp Sells 66,326 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,326 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $13,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth $26,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 56,067 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $86.77 on Monday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $805.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.81.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

