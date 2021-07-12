Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,149 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,149 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.91% of NV5 Global worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 424.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 159,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,440,000 after buying an additional 129,385 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,617,000 after purchasing an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,269,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $94.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.28. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research cut NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $928,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,109.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $183,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,737 shares of company stock worth $5,836,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.