Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,333,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 343,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,875,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,257,000 after purchasing an additional 610,519 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 39,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 93,238 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.17.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

