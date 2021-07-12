Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 404,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,054,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.24% of Shoals Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $410,317,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,133,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,633,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.62.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $35.38 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 117.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.