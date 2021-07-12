Northern Trust Corp Has $14.17 Million Stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 64,436 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 735,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in nLIGHT by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 267,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 134,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,097,000 after acquiring an additional 110,990 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of LASR opened at $33.49 on Monday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.98 and a beta of 2.55.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

