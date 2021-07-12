Northern Trust Corp Has $13.83 Million Stock Position in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 828,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,510 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $13,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PQ Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PQ Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 59,192 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PQ Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PQ Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PQ Group alerts:

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,817.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $16,458,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

PQG stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. PQ Group had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. CL King boosted their price objective on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

PQ Group Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PQG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG).

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.