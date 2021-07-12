Nordea Investment Management AB Has $16.69 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,678 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Yum China were worth $16,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after buying an additional 41,816 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,745,000 after purchasing an additional 264,559 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Yum China stock opened at $65.36 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.72.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

