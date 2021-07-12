Nordea Investment Management AB Has $11.32 Million Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.39% of Herc worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 2,797.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,173,000 after buying an additional 716,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,818,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,572,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Herc by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 59,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $4,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herc stock opened at $114.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $118.59.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

