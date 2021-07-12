Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,169 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of Conagra Brands worth $14,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Conagra Brands by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 486,054 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 941,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after buying an additional 249,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

CAG stock opened at $36.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

