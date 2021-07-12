Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.20% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $18,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $15,074,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $2,429,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 764,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,344,000 after purchasing an additional 66,729 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.24.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $99.03 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

