Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NRDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from €10.20 ($12.00) to €11.20 ($13.18) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 105 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

