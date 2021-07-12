Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $4.74 Million Investment in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth $145,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth $145,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth $152,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS COLIU opened at $10.01 on Monday. Colicity Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

