Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,038 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 381.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Teradyne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 9.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne stock opened at $125.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TER. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.