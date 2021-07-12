Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $7.05 Million in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 702,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 1.95% of Alussa Energy Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Alussa Energy Acquisition by 2,992.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,095,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,059,726 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,019,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,717,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alussa Energy Acquisition by 534,675.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 534,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 534,675 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALUS opened at $9.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.02. Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Alussa Energy Acquisition

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

