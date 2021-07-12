Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $4.98 Million in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 511,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $25,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,954,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,908,000. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAQC opened at $9.67 on Monday. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter.

Provident Acquisition Profile

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

