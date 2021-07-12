Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Rapid7 worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $102.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $103.85.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $443,562.03. Insiders have sold a total of 93,194 shares of company stock worth $7,897,421 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

