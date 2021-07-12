Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 48 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $675.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $613.06. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $465.16 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

