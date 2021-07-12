Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,120 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $94.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.32 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

