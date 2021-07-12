Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,022 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $221.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.32. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $224.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

