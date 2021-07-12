Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPAI opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -579.50 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

