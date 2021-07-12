Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,738,000 after buying an additional 205,704 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,811,000 after purchasing an additional 64,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after purchasing an additional 271,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,543,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

PNW opened at $83.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

