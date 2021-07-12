Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of BRO opened at $52.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

