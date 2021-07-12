Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after buying an additional 285,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 47,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,539,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

VOYA stock opened at $62.33 on Monday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.59.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

