NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. raised shares of NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.31.

NIO opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $5,884,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $4,662,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

