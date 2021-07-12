NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker Sells 140,000 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.82. 4,461,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,780,077. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $255.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $162.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $257,241,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $223,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upped their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

