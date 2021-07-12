NFTLootBox Price Down 5% This Week (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.11 or 0.00078649 BTC on exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $590,062.55 and approximately $107,669.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00044747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00114159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00161809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,163.66 or 0.99896063 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.91 or 0.00966644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002857 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.