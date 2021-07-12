NFTify (N1) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $47,975.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for $0.0831 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. NFTify has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $47,975.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded up 62.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00112433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00158413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,136.46 or 0.99992060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.13 or 0.00956965 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,224,060 coins.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

