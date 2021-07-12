NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 249,331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,880,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,881,512,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $148,083,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $139,831,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $321,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.76. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $91.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

