NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 158,963 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 158,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,579,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

THG stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.61. 860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,547. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.11.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

