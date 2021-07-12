NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 288,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,090,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.17% of Teradyne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Teradyne by 130.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.