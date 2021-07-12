NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,618 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for about 0.8% of Inherent Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Inherent Group LP owned about 0.10% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $47,505,000 after acquiring an additional 644,022 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 456.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,703 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after acquiring an additional 231,903 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 21,924 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NEP. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $75.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.