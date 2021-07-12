NextDAO (NAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.83 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, NextDAO has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.83 million and $272,397.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,057,854,542 coins and its circulating supply is 2,017,622,433 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

