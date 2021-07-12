NEXT (NEXT) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0877 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a market capitalization of $546,075.54 and $301.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00403512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000615 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.