NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,189.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.83 or 0.01451751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.00418001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00080401 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001461 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00019158 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002836 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

