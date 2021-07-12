Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,627 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,840 shares of company stock worth $3,819,344 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933,104. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.