Newfoundland Capital Management Grows Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Newfoundland Capital Management increased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,603 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold makes up approximately 0.2% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166,337 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,211,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after purchasing an additional 89,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,996,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,626,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,151,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 32,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

