Newfoundland Capital Management Acquires 33,700 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile makes up approximately 1.6% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after buying an additional 126,095 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $18,435,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,942,000.

NYSE SQM traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.95 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

