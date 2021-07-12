New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.94 Million

Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will post $145.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.40 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $115.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $583.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.40 million to $585.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $613.19 million, with estimates ranging from $533.18 million to $693.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

NRZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,389,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,084,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,284,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,638,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,513,000 after acquiring an additional 929,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.