Netbox Coin (NBX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $67,360.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $67,360.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00277314 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,376,347 coins and its circulating supply is 77,791,623 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.