Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAV. TheStreet raised shares of Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Navistar International by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. 20,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Navistar International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.