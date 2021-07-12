Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target raised by Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NAVI. Citigroup restated a focus list rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NAVI opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. Navient has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. Navient’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 6.1% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 2.4% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Navient by 2.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 631,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,036,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 13.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.