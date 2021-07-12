Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 948,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Natural Health Trends worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

NHTC stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $78.81 million, a PE ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.