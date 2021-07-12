National Bankshares Upgrades MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) to “Outperform”

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$72.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$58.00. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTY. TD Securities boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.25.

MTY traded up C$4.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$68.11. 246,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,112. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$25.88 and a one year high of C$68.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$57.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$118.96 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.1499999 EPS for the current year.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

