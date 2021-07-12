National Bank Financial Raises Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$54.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$34.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.33.

TSE STLC traded up C$0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,283. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$7.27 and a 52 week high of C$39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -207.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.99.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

