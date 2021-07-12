National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.25 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.34.

TSE ELD opened at C$12.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.39. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$11.97 and a 1 year high of C$18.90.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$284.46 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 24,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total transaction of C$312,140.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$908,536.60. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$178,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$916,782.66. Insiders sold 82,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,531 over the last 90 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

