Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $190.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nasdaq traded as high as $180.95 and last traded at $180.56, with a volume of 11490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.77.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.04.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

