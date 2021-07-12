Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Insider Sells £90,924.36 in Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) insider Nicholas Devlin sold 11,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 804 ($10.50), for a total transaction of £90,924.36 ($118,793.26).

Shares of LON:WINE traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 818 ($10.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Naked Wines plc has a 12 month low of GBX 371.50 ($4.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 787.19. The stock has a market cap of £598.46 million and a PE ratio of -58.77.

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Naked Wines to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

