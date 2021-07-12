MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $484.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MVB Financial has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 19.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

In related news, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $187,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 54,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MVB Financial by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MVB Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MVB Financial by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MVB Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

