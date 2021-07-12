Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 23,553 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,107,988 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.7% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $257,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,546,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.23. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $145.65. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.